Texas Southern University Offers Full Scholarship To George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna

Texas Southern University (TSU) announced Tuesday that it will provide a full scholarship for George Floyd’s daughter Gianna.

In the statement released on Facebook, the university says that its Board of Regents and the TSU Foundation Board approved the full scholarship for the 6-year-old girl.

“TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University,” the post read. (RELATED: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Adds Charges For 3 Other Officers In George Floyd Case)

George Floyd grew up in Houston and graduated from Jack Yates High School, according to CNN. The high school is located right next to TSU’s campus. Hundreds of people visited Jack Yates High School on Monday to hold a candlelight vigil for George Floyd, reports KHOU.

“Your family is going to miss you George, but your nation is going to always remember your name. Because your neck was one that represents all of us, and how you suffered is how we all suffer,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said during the funeral service for George on Tuesday, per CNN.

“Daddy changed the world.” Powerful words from Gianna Floyd while Stephen Jackson carries her on his shoulders. (via skrptz/IG) pic.twitter.com/sLYaiGxiz8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2020

Kanye West reportedly set up a 529 education savings plan to completely cover Gianna’s college tuition costs, as well, and the official GoFundMe for George Floyd’s family has exceeded $14 million.