Former Cop Charged In George Floyd’s Death Reportedly Eligible For Pension Benefits Even If Convicted

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association said Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, could still be eligible for $1.5 million in pension benefits even if he is convicted.

Unlike a number of states, Minnesota allows public employees convicted of felony crimes related to their work to receive pension benefits partially funded by taxpayers, according to CNN. Chauvin, 44, would still be able to file for pension benefits starting at age 50, even if he is convicted in Floyd’s death.

A spokeswoman for the group told CNN that the association does not have the authority to revoke pension eligibility. “Any changes to current law would need to be done through the legislative process,” she said.

Chauvin was removed from his position at the Minneapolis Police Department May 26 after footage of his interaction with George Floyd was released. Floyd died in custody May 25 after Chauvin pinned him to the ground by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck.

I’m at the Hennepin County Jail where former MPD officer Derek Chauvin is scheduled to make his first court appearance, via video monitor, from the Oak Park Heights prison where he is held. I’ll add details to a thread here after it gets underway. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/vm5P5WZMta — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) June 8, 2020

The former officer was charged with 2nd-degree murder and his bail was set to $1 million. The other officers present during the incident were also charged. (RELATED: Derek Chauvin Trained New Officers Despite Receiving Complaints At Over Double The Rate Of Average Officers)

Floyd’s death sparked a global protest over police brutality and racism, and several major cities in the United States saw numerous cases of rioting and looting.

Considering Chauvin’s tenure, payroll data, contract details, pension plans and salary schedules, he is reportedly eligible for an annual pension package of $50,000, or at least $1.5 million over 30 years, according to analysis from CNN.

Although two of the four officers charged in Floyd’s death were rookies at the time, Tou Thao, a third officer, would also reportedly be eligible for pension benefits even if he is convicted, The New York Post reported.