REPORT: US Customs And Border Protection Used Money Meant For Migrant Supplies On Dirt Bikes And ATVs

A report released Thursday indicates that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) used money meant for migrant food and medical supplies on off-road vehicles and building upgrades.

“Customs and Border Protection spent parts of a $112 million emergency fund meant to buy food, medicine and other items for migrants on all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and boats” https://t.co/dURsiNy0ox — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 12, 2020



The report, conducted by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), indicates that Congress gave $112 million to CBP for “consumables and medical care” and $708 million for “establishing and operating migrant care and processing facilities” on July 1 of 2019. (RELATED: Fire Chief Resigns After Saying He Would Use High-Pressure Hose On Protesters, NAACP Now Investigating)

The funds intended for “consumables and medical care” the GAO reported were used instead for “CBP’s canine program, the CBP-wide vaccine program for CBP personnel, computer network upgrades, transportation-related items such as boats, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and dirt bikes; and building equipment and services such as HVAC upgrades, sewer system upgrades, and janitorial services.”

“If CBP lacks sufficient budget authority to make the adjustments, then it should report a violation of the Antideficiency Act as required by law,” the GAO report read. The GAO is recommending that the CBP reallocate its expenses and utilize the proper funding.

According to the GAO report, CBP disagreed with some of the findings but agreed to reallocate some expenses to different budget categories.

“CBP charged a small subset of expenses in fiscal year 2019 to the incorrect account,” said the CBP in a statement obtained by NBC News. “We are working to itemize all such expenses, and correct our accounts as recommended by the GAO. We emphasize that, and GAO’s opinion does not suggest otherwise, all of CBP’s obligations were for lawful objects related to agency operations and the care of those in our custody.”

