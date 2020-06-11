Fire Chief Resigns After Saying He Would Use High-Pressure Hose On Protesters, NAACP Now Investigating

Lyons Fire Chief J.J. Hoffman resigned Monday after receiving backlash for saying he would use a high-pressure hose on protesters in Denver, Colorado.

Hoffman responded to a comment on Facebook that joked about the fire department using a high-pressure water hose to “wash all this human trash into the gutter,” per CPR. Hoffman replied, “ha ha if I was down there I definitely would open up our high pressure bumper turret and have some fun.”

Democratic Colorado Rep. Jonathan Singer of Longmont, which represents Lyons, has reportedly called on the NAACP to investigate Hoffman’s comments. (RELATED: Ohio GOP Senator Faces Backlash After Questioning Hygiene Of ‘Colored Population’)

Hoffman apologized on Facebook, reports CPR. “All I can say is sorry if I offended you. I am not trying to belittle history. I am upset that the protesting in Denver turned into riots. I get that people are angry about the death of this man in Minneapolis. I am angry as well. I do not at all agree with it and something needs to be done.”

President of the Lyons Fire Fund Kerry Matre submitted a formal letter of resignation May 31 because of Hoffman’s post.

“I feel the comment by JJ Hoffman regarding the usage of the fire department’s high-pressure bumper turret against people for fun does not serve the best interest of the community, especially given his position of authority in the community, even if made in jest,” Matre said in the letter, according to CPR.

Singer said Hoffman’s apology was not enough. “The ‘human trash?'” Singer wrote in a letter obtained by CPR. “The thousands of people in Denver, myself included, who have been protesting the death of George Floyd. Protesting the deaths of literally countless black men and women at the hands of law enforcement. Protesting the racial inequity that has haunted our country since before its inception. Protesters — that’s who this ‘human trash.’”

Hoffman released a formal statement June 1 calling his remarks “thoughtless,” saying he “sincerely apologizes.” A statement later that day from Lyons Fire Protection District Board of Directors said that they believed the apology was sincere but will issue a formal reprimand.

The board reportedly announced June 8 that Hoffman had decided to resign. “Chief Hoffman expressed to us that he felt it was in the best interest of the Lyons Fire Protection District for him to resign,” a board statement read.

The NAACP Boulder County Branch Annett James told CPR that she would be examining the new chief of the Lyons Fire Department closely. “We refuse to live in communities — no matter how remote and isolated — where such attitudes are allowed, encouraged and excused,” James said.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Lyons Fire Department for comment but left a message pending reply. The messaging machine still names Hoffman as chief.