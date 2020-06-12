Winston Churchill Statue Covered Up After London Protests

A statue of former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill was boarded up in a gray box Friday, in anticipation of weekend protests in London.

The statue of Churchill was defaced by protesters Sunday, as international demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continued. The protesters crossed out Churchill's name on the statue, and wrote the words "was a racist."

Protesters in the UK deface a statue of Winston Churchill

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the Churchill statue in a series of tweets Friday morning and said the protests in his country have been "hijacked by extremists."

“The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny,” Johnson said. “It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protestors. Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial.”

Protests in the U.S. have also seen statues dedicated to historic figures attacked, with seven people arrested in Miami earlier this week for allegedly vandalizing statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León.