‘Summer Of Anarchy’: Washington State GOP Chair Slams Seattle Mayor For ‘Lack Of Leadership’

Washington state GOP chairman Caleb Heimlich sounded off on Seattle lawmakers for allowing protesters to continue occupying part of the city without any real plans to shut it down.

“What we’re seeing is a complete failure of political leadership, from the mayor and from our governor, Gov. Jay Inslee,” said Heimlich. “The mayor needs to show leadership, it’s up to the mayor to respond to this situation.”

He also slammed Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for referring to CHAZ, which is also being referred to as CHOP, as the “summer of love” during a recent CNN segment. Heimlich says that it is more accurate to call it the “summer of anarchy” based on what he has seen and how some business owners and some residents in the area feel. (RELATED: ‘The Majority Of Them Don’t Even Know Why They’re There’: Walkaway Founder Crashes A BLM Protest.)

Heimlich also discussed what it was like behind the CHAZ barriers. Heimlich told the Daily Caller that he dropped by to check it out for himself.

“A little bit from the outside it can look like a joke, it can look like a street fair where you have people using drugs and doing art and playing music, but there’s a dangerous underpinning in that the chief of police in Seattle has said that our call response times have tripled,” said Heimlich. ” It takes us three times as long to respond to an emergency in the surrounding neighborhoods, not even in the zone.”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

