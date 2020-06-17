Comedian Chris D’Elia Accused Of Unwanted Sexual Advances By Minors, Others

Comedian Chris D’Elia has been accused of unwanted sexual advances by minors and other young women on Twitter.

D’Elia was first accused of preying on girls online by a user named Simone Rossi, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“i still can’t believe netflix cast chris d’elia as the pedophile in season to of “you” like the literal IRONY,” Rossi first tweeted.

imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age pic.twitter.com/xq7XDrat8i — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

“imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age,” Rossi tweeted alongside screenshots of emails allegedly from D’Elia.

“for the longest time i thought this was just a funny story to tell at parties when i realized what happened isn’t normal and that he was and could still be doing this to younger girls and it’s my job to say something,” she added. (RELATED: Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr And Other Comedians Raise More Than $100,000 To Help Those Struggling During Coronavirus Pandemic)

After Rossi’s accusations, other girls came forward to accuse the comedian of inappropriate behavior. At the same time a Twitter account by the name “SheRatesDogs” began receiving direct messages on Twitter regarding accusations against D’Elia.

This is crazy bc I’ve literally had this sent to me about Chris Delia as well https://t.co/o05YWjIUqo pic.twitter.com/qbYQ7mIK6Z — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020



The owner of that account started a thread of accusations she’d seen on Twitter or been sent firsthand.

A woman named Abby Grills came forward claiming D’Elia allegedly harassed her when she was 17 and he was 30. She included screenshots of messages between the two.

Alright y’all, I went back to my 2011 Facebook messenger and found the DMs from Chris D’Elia being creepy and persistent to me when I was 17 (more in thread) pic.twitter.com/mGr0IikcJT — Abby Grills (@AGrillz) June 17, 2020

“Gimme yer # again!” D’Elia allegedly said.

“you’re insistent! why?” Grills responded.

“Because I like you. Duh. And plus, you know you kinda like it. Sooooooo what is it?” he reportedly said in response.

“What’s really weird to me looking back at these is that in my head, he didn’t know I was 17 until I told him to stop messaging me,” Grills said in one of her tweets. “But I now see I told him several times. I had been giving him the benefit of the doubt all these years.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to D’Elia’s team for comment.