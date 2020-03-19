Gal Gadot Shares Cringeworthy Video Of Celebrities Singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ During Coronavirus Quarantine

Supermodel Gal Gadot received criticism after she uploaded a video montage Wednesday of celebrities, including herself, singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

The montage was inspired by a video of a trumpet player in Italy, according to Gadot, but was not well received by people on the internet.

“We are in this together, we will get through it together,” Gadot captioned the video. “Let’s imagine together. Sing with us.”

The video included Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, Ashley Benson plus others.

Twitter users, however, deemed the video as “cringe” and “out of touch.”

“The Gal Gadot megastar Imagine medley is UTTER cringe,” writer Marc Burrow tweeted. “Also if you vocalise on Imagine, you don’t understand Imagine.”

“I mean, I do like some of these celebs, but this is so cringe and comes across like Gal Gadot and co., with their privilege and wealth, think just by singing to people they’re helping them,” journalist Tufayel Ahmed added. “This ain’t gonna stop people panicking about not being able to buy goddamn loo roll.”

Comedian Chris D’Elia didn’t appreciate the video either. (RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Backtracks After Saying Social Distancing Until July Is ‘Bullshit’)

“This shit made me want to go to a crowded dance club and kiss everyone,” he tweeted.

Other users criticized Gadot and others for not using some of their wealth to help those in the hospitality industry who have lost their jobs.

“Hey celebs, we don’t want to be sung to,” Bustle writer Casey Cipriani tweeted. “We want you to use a million or two of your money and order ventilators, masks, and gloves from the manufacturers then donate them to a hospital. Or pay for the salaries of an entire staff at a bar, restaurant, or daycare.”

The celebrities really haven’t been able to catch a break during the coronavirus. First, everyone was upset because they were paying private companies to test them for the coronavirus while everyone else struggles to find tests and now they’re receiving backlash for sharing singing videos.

Maybe they should donate money, or just stay quiet during coronavirus. Seems to be what the people are asking for.