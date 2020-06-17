‘Of Course Not’: Fauci Says He Would Not Attend Trump Rally Over Coronavirus Fears

Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed concern over President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying he personally would not attend the rally.

“I’m in a high risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not,” the 79-year-old Fauci told The Daily Beast Tuesday.

The Trump campaign has a rally scheduled for Saturday inside Tulsa’s 19,000-seat BOK Center, although Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the campaign was considering a different venue. (RELATED: Laura Ingraham On Fauci’s Latest Warning: ‘The Medical Deep State Strikes Again’)

Fauci also said during the interview that he does not believe the U.S. will need to go back into lockdown, as coronavirus cases in some parts of the country continue to rise. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“When you start to see the inevitable exceptions that you might see when you try to pull back on the mitigation and open up… use public health measures to help you to get to your goal,” Fauci said. “Namely, if you get new infections, you put into place, the manpower, the system… the ability to identify, isolate and contact-trace so that you’re actually utilizing public health measures to help you to open up.”

Tulsa County reported 71 new coronavirus cases earlier in June, which was its highest number of new cases in a single day. The state of Oklahoma has reported a total of 8,645 coronavirus cases, and 363 deaths, according to a running tracker from The New York Times.