Laura Ingraham On Fauci’s Latest Warning: ‘The Medical Deep State Strikes Again’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dismissed concerns from Dr. Anthony Fauci that the U.S. is still a year away from returning to normal, claiming he is part of the supposed “medical deep state.”

Ingraham accused Fauci of “suffering from media withdrawals” after the White House coronavirus task force adviser told The Telegraph on Sunday that he does not see the U.S. returning to normal for “a year or so.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“Anthony Fauci, a man obviously suffering from media withdrawals, he resurfaced over the weekend in what can only be described as a one man effort to depress us all,” Ingraham said. “The medical deep state strikes again.”

Ingraham added that President Donald Trump should ignore “alarmist” warnings about his campaign rally scheduled for Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (RELATED: Report: Trump To Rally With Tommy Tuberville In Jeff Sessions’ Home Town)

Reported cases of coronavirus in Tulsa County reached a record high June 9, according to the Tulsa County Health Department.

“The president and his campaign should simply not react to any of this alarmist Covid drivel from here on out,” Ingraham said. “None of these people, sadly including Dr. Fauci, can be really taken all that seriously anymore, given what we’ve seen.”

Ingraham also accused health experts of holding the Trump campaign to a double standard, after many medical officials endorsed large protests that occurred in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“Science, just like journalism and entertainment has become obscenely politicized,” Ingraham said. “Why did none of these people wailing about the health hazards of Trump’s future rallies voice any real, sustained concern about the shoulder to shoulder protesters screaming at the top of their lungs, some not wearing masks, some taking them on and off?” (RELATED: NYC Welds Park Gates In Jewish Community Shut 1 Day After Massive Demonstration)

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign manager, announced Monday that all attendees at Saturday’s campaign rally in Tulsa will receive a temperature check, hand sanitizer and a mask before gaining admission.