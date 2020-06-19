CNN Reacts After Trump Shares A Video Mocking Network For Spreading ‘Fake News’

CNN accused President Donald Trump of exploiting innocent children Thursday night after he retweeted a manipulated video of a mock report with the news outlet’s logo.

The video depicts a phony CNN headline that reads, “TERRIFIED TODDLER RUNS FROM RACIST BABY,” as a white toddler is seen chasing after a black child. The video then cuts to a clip of two children running toward one another before embracing as The Carpenters’ “Close to You” plays in the background. (RELATED: Twitter Temporarily Suspended Trump’s Favorite Troll After Posting Tweet Mocking CNN’s Jim Acosta)

Twitter labeled the video Trump retweeted “manipulated media” for attributing the fake chyron to CNN.

“CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened,” CNN’s Twitter account wrote in reply to the president’s retweet. The tweet was in reference to the original, unedited video that went viral on Facebook in 2019 in which the channel presented a look at two children’s friendship.

“Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children,” CNN’s Twitter account added. “We invite you to do the same. Be better.”

CNN spokesman Matt Dornic told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the network’s tweet “speaks for itself” when asked if the channel was worried that people might be fooled by the video.

CNN faced a backlash in 2017 after the network tracked down a Reddit user who took credit for a video in which the president can be seen body slamming a human being with the CNN logo superimposed onto their head.

The network also reportedly agreed to settle with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann in January after several news outlets allegedly used out-of-context video to portray him as mocking a Native American man in 2019.

Twitter has not yet responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

