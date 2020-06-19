Michigan State, Oklahoma And Michigan Have Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus

Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma have all had athletes test positive for coronavirus.

According to 247Sports, Michigan State had one athlete test positive and Michigan had two football players test positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oklahoma Football coach Lincoln Riley said during a Thursday appearance on ESPN that members of the Sooners have the virus or have been exposed.

Lincoln Riley says multiple #Sooners have either been exposed to coronavirus or tested positive on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo “We’ve had a player or two that has been either exposed or has tested positive for this thing, just like everybody else has.” — Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) June 18, 2020

Well, it certainly hasn’t been a great time for coronavirus updates. Three major programs having positive tests isn’t great.

It’s not great at all, but I’m still not going to panic. After all, where is panicking going to get us?

As I’ve said many times, the smartest thing to do is remain calm and let the medical professionals deal with it.

These schools have exceptional medical staffs. Let the pros deal with the sick athletes, isolate them and let the players get healthy.

Once they’re healthy, then they can return to the team. What schools shouldn’t do is rush players back and put the whole locker room at risk.

These schools have premier staffs and I have no doubt they’ll get the job done. We need football in the fall and we need to do whatever is necessary to get that done.