Susan Rice Says Trump Supporters In The Senate Belong In ‘Trash Heap Of History’

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice said Friday that President Donald Trump and those who supported him in the Senate should be sent to the “trash heap of history.”

In an appearance on MSNBC, Rice was asked about being a possible vice president pick for 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, to which she said whoever Biden picks will be fine with her, as long as Trump and his supporters in the Senate are voted out of office.

WATCH:

“You of course are one of the African-American women, one of the very distinguished women on that list. Kamala Harris is one, who has been through a presidential campaign and the debates. You’ve got several people who have law enforcement and mayoral and governor experience. But you’re the only one who would arguably have the experience on day one to be an experienced foreign policy president. That puts you in a unique position,” MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell said to Rice.

Rice responded by saying “Well, Andrea, you’re kind to say that. But I think it’s important to reflect on what senator Klobuchar said. First of all, she ran an impressive campaign. I have great respect for her. what she said last night was extraordinarily gracious and I think perceptive about the mood of the country. She also emphasized the importance of the role she has to play right now in helping be part of the healing in Minnesota. (RELATED: Media Covers For Susan Rice Trying To Cover For Herself)

“But what’s important about what senator Klobuchar said and did is that she made clear that this election and whoever Joe Biden chooses among many very talented candidates, is about getting Joe Biden in the White House. Somebody who can heal and unify the nation and remove Donald Trump and consign him and those who supported him in the senate to the trash heap of history,” Rice continued. (RELATED: Former US Attorney: Susan Rice Ordered Spy Agencies To Produce ‘Detailed Spreadsheets’ Involving Trump)

Rice’s remarks come on Juneteenth, the celebration of the liberation of those who had been held as slaves in the U.S.