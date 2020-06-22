‘RIGGED 2020 ELECTION’: Trump Says Foreign Printed Mail-In Ballots Will Be ‘SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES’

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that mail-in-ballots “printed by foreign countries” could lead to a “rigged 2020 election.”

Due to the nationwide coronavirus pandemic, states including California are looking to expand mail-in-ballot access to keep people from voting in person. In May, the Republican Nation Committee filed a lawsuit against the state to stop Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order mandating election officials provide every registered voter with a mail-in-ballot, according to Politico.

Trump tweeted, “RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES.” (RELATED: Before And After Photos: Here’s What Seattle’s ‘CHAZ’ Has Done To The City)

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history – unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020



He added in a follow up tweet, “Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history – unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!” (RELATED: 8 Russiagate Investigators You May Not Have Heard Of)

Previously, Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding for state’s that rely on mail-in-voting for the upcoming November election. In May he tweeted, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people.”

Recently, the president has seen a dip in his poll numbers with his approval rating falling to 42.9%, according to RealClearPolitics. A Fox News poll released last week shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump nationally by 12%.’