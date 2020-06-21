Before And After Photos: Here’s What Seattle’s ‘CHAZ’ Has Done To The City

Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) takes up roughly six blocks and includes the city’s East police precinct.

CHAZ, recently renamed “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP), is a no-cop zone that has entry points, a “no cop co-op,” porta potties and more. The Daily Caller had reporters on the ground inside the zone for nearly a week between June 12 – 16, and there are big differences within the area now that it’s run by protesters.

The zone includes Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park, which has tennis courts and an athletic field. Previously used by Seattle residents to enjoy, it has now become an area for meeting and camping for those sleeping inside CHAZ.

Within CHAZ is Seattle’s East Precinct, which was abandoned by cops. Occupants often gather in front of the precinct, which has been renamed the “People Department.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: American Flag-Bearing Demonstrators Cause Uproar Within Seattle’s Autonomous Zone)

CHAZ has numerous entry points that are manned by volunteers. Protesters have put up makeshift barriers to block cars from driving into the area, and some, though not all, of the guards are armed. One popular entry point is seen below.

The corner of East Pine Street and 11th Avenue used to be a regular road for cars as well as an entrance to the park. While the entrance to the park remains, the road was closed off to traffic and a makeshift “conversation cafe” was set up between the sidewalks. The “conversation cafe” has couches and foldable chairs as well as tents.

The zone’s “no cop co-op” grew every day while reporters were on the ground. The co-op has food and supplies and no money is allowed. The co-op is manned by volunteers and has everything from feminine hygiene products, protective equipment and fruits and vegetables.

CHAZ, or CHOP as many now call it, remains – despite a shooting occurring there early Saturday morning. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan previously referred to the area as “more like a block party atmosphere” than an “armed takeover.”

The area has been an issue for some people whose homes are within or around CHAZ. Some residents have temporarily moved out of their homes as occupants continue to have control over the residential area, according to KIRO 7. One man who spoke with the Daily Caller on condition of anonymity said he plans to move out of the city, adding that he is scared every day.