STUDY: 52% Of People Fake Sick Days In Order To Get Out Of Work

A majority of workers have reportedly faked being sick in order to not work.

According to a study from Zippia, 52% of people have faked a sick day in order to not work. Yes, more than 50% of workers have faked being sick!

The same study found that Wisconsin, Utah, and Minnesota are the states with employees “least likely to call in sick when they aren’t.”

The states that call in sick the most? That’d be Connecticut, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

I guess I just don’t understand people who fake being sick. Then again, it’s not something I’d really understand.

I was born and raised in Wisconsin. As the study shows, calling in sick while healthy isn’t something we do. We’re good midwestern people, and we do the work we’re paid to do unlike those pathetic people in Connecticut, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

It’s funny this study came out today because I was just asked yesterday what I think about vacations. I hate them.

We all get one long vacation once we take that eternal nap. As I said on the phone, I’m not sure my dad has ever taken a day completely off, and that includes when he had cancer.

If he can work with cancer, then you better have your butt at work when you’re perfectly healthy. Anything less is completely unacceptable.

Let me put it in the simplest terms for everyone reading this. If you fake your sick days, then you’re a loser. Either do the work you’re paid to do, or quit your job.

Faking sick days isn’t the spirit that made America 2-0 in world wars. Think about that next time you want to fake being sick.

Did the guys during the Battle of the Bulge fake having a cough? Didn’t think so. They were too busy killing Nazis.

Be better, America. Be much better.