Here’s How Much Money Obama Helped Raise For Joe Biden 

A virtual fundraiser held between former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden raised $11 million according to the Biden campaign’s director of strategic communications.

“A Bromance fundraiser with @JoeBiden (46) and @BarackObama (44) bringing in $7.6 million,” the director, Kamau M. Marshall, wrote on Twitter. “FYI — This is the most money raised by a single Biden event this cycle,” Marshall added.

The fundraiser was split up into two segments: the first was attended by 175,000 grassroots donors and raised $7.6 million, while the second was a private, high-dollar event raising $3.6 million, The Guardian reports.

The stream was Obama’s first foray back into the 2020 campaign after releasing of a 12-minute long endorsement video of Biden in April. (RELATED: 28 Congressional Democrats Sign Letter Demanding Department Of Education Allow Biological Males In Girls’ Sports)

“What we have seen over the last couple of years is a White House enabled by Republicans in Congress and a media structure that supports them — that has not just differed in terms of policy, but has gone at the very foundations of who we are and who we should be,” Obama told attendees, according to the New York Post.

“That suggests facts don’t matter, science doesn’t matter. That suggests that a deadly disease is fake news. That sees the Justice Department as simply an extension and arm of the personal concerns of the president. That actively promotes division, and considers some people in this country more real as Americans than others,” he continued.

