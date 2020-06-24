Trump Demands James Comey And ‘His Band Of Dirty Cops’ Apologize For Flynn Case

President Donald Trump said former FBI Director James Comey and “his band of dirty cops” should apologize for their handling of the now-defunct investigation into Gen. Michael Flynn.

Trump’s Wednesday tweets came hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the charges against Flynn must be dismissed. The push for Flynn’s exoneration began after evidence surfaced that the FBI had sought to entrap him to spy on the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

“Is James Comey and his band of Dirty Cops going to apologize to General Michael Flynn (and many others) for what they have done to ruin his life? What about Robert Mueller and his Angry Democrat Cronies – Are they going to say, SO SORRY? And what about Obama & Biden?” Trump tweeted.

Is James Comey and his band of Dirty Cops going to apologize to General Michael Flynn (and many others) for what they have done to ruin his life? What about Robert Mueller and his Angry Democrat Cronies – Are they going to say, SO SORRY? And what about Obama & Biden? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020

The appeals court decided with a 2-1 majority that Flynn’s case must be thrown out. The Justice Department had previously sought to withdraw its charges against Flynn after discovering new evidence it said undermined the case against him. Flynn had already submitted a guilty plea to the charges, however, and the judge in the case sought to block the dismissal.

Wednesday’s appeals court decision puts the matter to rest, however. (RELATED: Michael Flynn: ‘I Regret Pleading Guilty’)

Trump had earlier tweeted his support for the decision.

Great! Appeals Court Upholds Justice Departments Request To Drop Criminal Case Against General Michael Flynn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020

“Great! Appeals Court Upholds Justice Departments Request To Drop Criminal Case Against General Michael Flynn!” he said.