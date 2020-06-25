Make Your Google Home Or Google Home Mini Mobile With These Battery Bases

From setting cooking timers to asking who that one actor from Game of Thrones was, Google is always there to lend a hand. But, since the device has to be plugged into the wall, shouting, “Hey Google!” from across the house is oftentimes necessary — and a little awkward. So if you want to make your Google Home or Google Home Mini as mobile as you are, perhaps it’s time to invest in a battery base.

The LOFT Battery Base for Google Home

This battery allows you to enjoy the many perks of having your Google Home from anywhere in the house, whether it’s your bedroom, your bathroom, or even the garage. Simply attach the smart device onto the magnetic LOFT Battery Base and bam — it’s portable for up to 8 hours on a charge! And, thanks to its sleek, metal grill finish, it looks great in just about any room decor. But don’t worry about having to keep track of yet another charging cord since the LOFT Batter Base uses the Google Home as a source of power.

And, with a 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon, you know this battery’s a must-have. Plus, check out some of the praise it’s getting online:

“Simple set-up and sleek design render this gadget an essential accessory for Google’s full-sized smart speaker.” – TechHive“

The Ninety7 Loft easily snaps onto the Google Home and gave it a solid 10 hours of battery life in our tests — a number that even exceeds the company’s claims.” – CNET

JOT Battery Base for Google Home Mini

One of the coolest things about the Google Home Mini is that it can sit just about anywhere in the house, yet it’s tethered to wherever it’s plugged into. But with the JOT Battery Base, your favorite little Google gadget can go mobile.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, you’ll have up to 8 hours of cordless runtime per charge. And when it’s time to juice up again, simply plug your device into the wall and the battery will feed off the Google Home Mini’s power supply. Plus, thanks to the battery’s 4 LED light indicators, you’ll know when it’s time to charge up before losing all power.

“The Ninety7 Jot fits easily onto your Google Home Mini and gives it a lengthy battery life so you can take your smart speaker on the go.” – CNET

For a limited time, you can snag the LOFT Battery Base for Google Home at 65% off for $16.99, or the JOT Battery Base for Google Home Mini for $16.99, which is half-off its regular price.

