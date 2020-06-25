REPORT: ‘Twister’ Reboot Is Being Developed

A “Twister” reboot is apparently underway.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal is in the process of developing a reboot of the iconic 1990s film. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Joseph Kosinski is reportedly in talks to direct the new movie.

Below is a live look at my face upon learning Hollywood is trying to reboot an all-time classic.

How many reboots and remakes of classic films and series actually turn out to be good? How many? Less than 20%? Less than 10%?

Remember when Hollywood decided it was a good idea to remake “Red Dawn” back in 2012? That should have served as a warning sign for everyone going forward of what happens when you touch the classics.

Apparently, it didn’t at all.

“Twister” was one of the best movies to ever come out of the 1990s. The cast was loaded with talent and it was about chasing tornadoes.

Every single boy under the age of 14 loved the movie. It’s actually one of the first movies I ever remember watching. I also remember being terrified on the “Twister” ride at Universal when I was super young.

See, the movie has withstood the test of time. Why are we hellbent on rebooting it? Is Hollywood really that desperate for new content?

Hollywood needs to learn to leave the classics alone. It almost never ends well, and fans aren’t even asking for stuff like “Twister” to be remade!

Stop ruining our childhoods!

P.S.: “Twister” is on Netflix. Do yourself a favor and give it a watch.