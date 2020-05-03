REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters

“Westworld” season three ended Sunday night on HBO.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

What a wild episode and season it was from top to bottom. I was pretty much completely wrong on how this season would end. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

In fact, I couldn’t have been much more wrong if I tried about what would happen in “Crisis Theory.”

Instead of Maeve and Dolores battling it out to the bloody end, Dolores was killed by Serac as he searched her brain.

In this moment, Maeve decides that Dolores’ plan wasn’t entirely evil. In fact, Dolores’ plan for Caleb to lead a revolution might be the best option on the table.

In an awesome sequence, she takes out Serac and his guys and aligns fully with Caleb. Also, what a wild twist that Serac had been taking orders through his ear from Rehoboam the whole time.

In the end, Dolores’ intentions were a lot more pure than I anticipated, and Maeve comes to realize this as well.

She walks out with Caleb to see the carnage unfold as the world as we know it ends. As Bernard says, the collapse of society was always going to happen. All Serac did was delay it for a little bit. It also looks like Bernard will arguably be the most important person going forward. You’ll understand what I mean once you see it.

As for William, I think it’s safe to say he’s a goner. In the post-credits scene, he finds Charlotte in a Delos lab and is confronted by a host version of the Man in Black, who promptly slits his throat.

I guess the idea William was going to be the savior couldn’t have been more on my part.

I have a lot of thoughts on the season as a whole, and I’m eventually going to have to do a much deeper dive.

Overall, I think it was incredibly solid, and we’re wide now going into season three. Will Dolores be back? Will the Man in Black host play a big role? Will Caleb return? The only person from the original crew who seems to be a lock to be back is Maeve.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts! I liked it a lot!