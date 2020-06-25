Trump Says Democrats ‘Don’t Love Our Country,’ Are Worse Than China, Russia

President Donald Trump ripped Democrats during his Fox News town hall Thursday night, saying Democrats are harder to work with than China or Russia and that their leaders don’t love America.

Trump made the statement twice Thursday during his visit to a naval shipyard in Wisconsin in response to Fox News host Sean Hannity’s questions about foreign policy. Trump said people always assumed China, Russia or North Korea were the hardest people he’d ever had to work with, but he argued Democrats are worse.

“We have [Chuck] Schumer and [Nancy] Pelosi and people that are bad people that I honestly believe don’t love our country,” he said.

The comment came after a week of tumultuous conflict between Republicans and Democrats in Congress, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying Republicans were trying to “get away with murder” in their police reform legislation. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Scott Fires Back At Those Calling Him A ‘Token’ For Drafting GOP Police Reform Legislation)

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a black man and the leader of the Republican police reform effort, rebuked Pelosi and charged Democrats with stalling on reforms simply because they a Republican had been the one to introduce them.

“They took a leap back because they don’t want this president to have a victory on another serious issue confronting the minority communities. This is pure, pure race politics at its worst,” Scott said. “Instead of having cameras watching us debate this really important issue for the nation, they would rather cut a deal behind closed doors, so their constituents do not know how they actually voted on the underlying bill.”