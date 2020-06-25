Tucker Carlson: Riots Are ‘Designed’ To Destroy ‘Our System Of Government’ And Remove Donald Trump

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Thursday that the protests and riots that have erupted across the country are “designed” to bring down America’s system of government and reomve President Donald Trump from power.

“What we are living through right now despite what people have told you is not a local problem. This is a national crisis. The riots are designed to produce a national result: the destruction of our system of government and the removal of Donald Trump,” Carson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

He urged Trump to act now, to show leadership or else he is in danger of not being reelected. “When you refuse to fight for the system you run, you are done.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Black Lives Matters Believes In Force … When They Want Something They Take It’)

“People expect a president to respond to a moment like this to fix it and they have a right to expect that. The president runs the country,” he said, adding that if the rioters came from Saudi Arabia, it would be clear that the rioters were terrorists attacking the United States.

“Within hours, the feds would be hunting these people down and arresting them. If theses rioters were white supremacists, they would already be in prison facing life.”

Carlson encouraged the Justice Department to round up the “leaders of antifa tomorrow along with every single person caught on camera torching a building, destroying a monument, defacing a church, and put them all in shackles and then frogmarch them in front of cameras like MS-13 and call them what they actually are: domestic terrorists,” he insisted.

“Not protesters, not civil rights activists, not CNN contributors, but domestic terrorists.”

While noting that virtually all Americans will support protesters, “Most people don’t like terrorists. Terrorists will never be popular even among Democratic voters.”

The Fox News host argued that the American “system is weak” and is refusing “to defend itself.” He cited how the mayor of Seattle sat back for weeks and allowed protesters to take over a several blocks. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Democrats Are Rebounding Because ‘Republicans Ran Away’ From Riots And Violence)

Carlson argued that Trump would be unique in the annals of history if he stays in power without fighting those who seek his destruction. “Spend an hour on Google and see if you can find a single leader in the history of the world who stayed in power after failing to quell a rebellion. You can’t.”

Activists continued to threaten Thursday to tear down Washington D.C.’s Emancipation Monument that depicts President Abraham Lincoln with a slave who has just been released from his chains. The statue was entirely funded through the donations of freed slaves.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday he had “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.”