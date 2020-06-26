Protesters In DC Claim Whole Foods Is Racist, Call For It To Be Shut Down

A group of protesters surrounded a Whole Foods in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night, accusing it of “[gentrifying] black and brown communities,” according to Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reporters covering the protests.

The DCNF reporters described that protesters were marching through the street and stopped at Whole Foods surrounding the doorway. The leader of the protesters began shouting Whole Foods is responsible for gentrifying black communities and is part of the racist capitalist system.

The DCNF reporters added that shortly afterwards a Whole Foods employee locked the front doors. Police officers were seen inside the store ushering employees down the escalators, possibly to another exit.

The protest was the latest in a series of demonstrations against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

In a video provided by DCNF reporters, a male voice is heard leading the chants that labeled Whole Foods an institution that “aligns itself in racism” because it “participates in calling the police” on homeless black youth, men and women.

Protesters heard in the video called to shut down businesses or institutions such as Whole Foods that “invest and align” with “the police and ICE.”

The group continued down H Street chanting, “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”

Glenn Foster, the founder of The Freedom Neighborhood, appeared to post information Friday about an event to tear down the Abraham Lincoln Emancipation Memorial Statue. (RELATED: ‘Allen, Wake The F**k Up’: Protesters Harass DC Councilman’s House)

WATCH:

