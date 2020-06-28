Nancy Pelosi: Nationwide Mask Requirement Is ‘Long Overdue’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a nationwide requirement to wear face masks is “long overdue” during a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

The wearing of face masks as an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus has become a hotly debated issue of late with Democrats tending to be in favor of mandatory masking and many Republicans taking the position that such a policy is an unenforceable governmental overreach.

Earlier this week, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would issue an executive order that would require all Americans to wear face masks.

“Is it time to mandate the wearing of masks across the country?” ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi.

“Oh, it’s definitely long overdue for that,” Pelosi responded. “And my understanding is that the Centers for Disease Control has recommended the use of masks but not required it because they don’t want offend the president.” (RELATED: ‘Sloppy Thinking’: Stanford’s Scott Atlas Rips Lockdown And Mask-Wearing Proponents For Denying Science And Ignoring Data)

“The president should be an example,” she continued. “You know, real men wear masks. Be an example to the country and wear the mask, it’s not about protecting yourself it’s about protecting others and their families.”