20 Percent Of Likely Democratic Voters Believe Biden Is Suffering From Dementia: Poll

Nearly 40% of likely voters believe that former Vice President Joe Biden is experiencing some form of dementia, according to a new poll published Monday.

Twenty percent of Democratic voters believe the presumptive presidential nominee for their party has some form of serious cognitive decline, according to a poll from conservative-leaning pollster Rasmussen Reports. More than 60% of Republicans feel Biden has dementia, as do 30% of voters without a major party affiliation, according to the Rasmussen poll.

Roughly 61% of all voters believe Biden should address the dementia issue publicly, with 41% of voters saying it is very important for the former vice president to provide a comment, the poll shows. Another 36% of voters say the issue is not that important, according to the poll.

Rasmussen’s findings are based on a June 25 – 28 survey of 1,000 likely voters and carries a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. (RELATED: Poll: Less Than Half Of Voters Say Trump, Biden Are In ‘Excellent’ Or ‘Good’ Health)

The poll seems to follow along the same track as other polls.

Less than half of people surveyed in a June 24 Politico/Morning Consult poll said President Donald Trump and Biden are in excellent or good health. Only 40% of respondents in the Morning Consult poll thought the president is in good health, while 39% said the same about Biden.

Despite Rasmussen’s findings, Biden is still leading Trump in polls as the president struggles with multiple crises heading into the November election. The economy tilted into a free fall after state officials instituted stay at home orders to limit the spread of coronavirus, which reportedly killed 125,000 people in the U.S.

Biden leads the president in Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona all by at least 6 points, according to data gathered by The New York Times and Siena College surveys. That lead in Wisconsin and Michigan stretches to 11.

Biden’s campaign has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

