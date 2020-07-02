Here’s The $1.07 Million New Hampshire House Where Ghislaine Maxwell Was Hiding Out

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, was “hiding out” on a 156-acre property in Bradford, New Hampshire, that she had purchased with cash in December 2019 through a “carefully anonymized LLC.”

Maxwell’s all-cash purchase of the property was the most recent move in her year-long efforts to avoid detection following Epstein’s arrest in July 2019, prosecutors said following her arrest Thursday in a memorandum arguing that she is a flight risk and should remain detained while awaiting trial on charges that she aided Epstein as he allegedly committed sex crimes against underage girls.

“We have been discretely keeping tabs on Maxwell’s whereabouts as we worked this investigation,” FBI assistant director-in-charge William Sweeney said during a press conference Thursday. “More recently we learned she slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss did not specify the address of the property Maxwell had purchased in December, but Bradford records reveal that there is only one property in the town with a lot the size of 156 acres, which was sold for $1,070,750 on Dec. 12, according to Zillow.

“This stunning custom designed Timber Frame home is an amazing retreat for the nature lover who also wants total privacy,” the home’s listing on Coldwell Banker Reality states.

A warranty deed obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation for the property reveals that it was sold to “Granite Reality LLC,” a business entity created on Nov. 18 that lists an address in Boston that Maxwell has previously listed as a mailing address for her now-defunct Florida company, Ellmax, LLC.

A person familiar with the sale of the property told NBC News that the buyer was “anonymous.”

“It was always this mystery woman,” said the person, who was not identified by NBC News. “I was like, ‘Is she an actress?'”

“If you’re looking for a place to hide, boy, you can’t find a better one,” the person added.

Prosecutors said that in addition to her all-cash purchase of the Bradford property in December, Maxwell also switched her phone number and email address, and began ordering packages to be shipped to her with the name of a different person.

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury. (RELATED: Epstein Crony Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested By The FBI For Alleged Role In Trafficking Minors)

Prosecutors said that Maxwell should not be granted bail, saying she “appears to have no ties that would motivate her to remain in the United States.”

“She has no children, does not reside with any immediate family members, and does not appear to have any employment that would require her to remain in the United States.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out for comment to the business email address on file for Granite Reality LLC, but did not immediately receive a response.

