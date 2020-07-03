‘He Don’t Speak For Me’: Herschel Walker Criticizes ‘Black Lives Matter’

Former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker ripped the “Black Lives Matter” movement in a video posted to his Twitter feed Friday.

“I was watching some kids, African American and Caucasian kids, play the other day,” Walker said. “I started thinking about their future, and then I was listening to a BLM protester, who’s speaking for the black people, and I said ‘Wait a minute, he don’t speak for me, he don’t speak for a lot of other people that I know.'”

Walker then went on to criticize companies that give money to organizations such as Black Lives Matter. (RELATED: These Companies Support ‘Black Lives Matter,’ But Sent Their Jobs To China)

“Why is these companies giving money to these groups? For what?” Walker said. “Where is my freedom? Where is my freedom that I don’t want to tear down statues. I don’t want to defund the police. I don’t want to riot and tear people’s stores up.”

I don’t want to defund the police. I don’t want to tear down statues. What about my freedom of speech? I want to be united as Americans. Congress and Senators… Can you hear me? pic.twitter.com/2fdqP6GSwQ — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) July 3, 2020

The former Georgia running back recently said he would “love” to send activists calling to defund the police to countries that don’t have police.

I have an idea… For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy! @CNN @FoxNews @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS @espn — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 17, 2020

