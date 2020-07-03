BREAKING: Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Trump campaign member and girlfriend to Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for coronavirus Friday after traveling to South Dakota for Independence Day.

News of her illness dropped as President Donald Trump took the stage ahead of the Independence Day festivities at Mt. Rushmore. Guilfoyle is among the closest people to Trump to test positive for the virus since pandemic began. (RELATED: REPORT: Trump Campaign Pushing For 4 Live Debates Against Joe Biden)

CNN’s @JDiamond1 confirms that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She isn’t at tonight’s Mt. Rushmore event but has been at several other recent Trump events, including Tulsa and Phoenix. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 4, 2020

The news comes weeks after six campaign staffers tested positive for the virus at Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Several White House staffers have also contracted the virus in recent months, but the president and Vice President Mike Pence have remained uninfected. (RELATED: Asked Whether China Censored Early Coronavirus Data, Senior WHO Official Said He ‘Didn’t Look’)

Trump was first tested after interacting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and a member of his senior staff, both of whom were later confirmed to have had coronavirus at the time. Trump tested negative at the time.

It is currently White House policy to test Trump, Pence, senior administration members, and anyone else who will come in contact with the president, on a daily basis.