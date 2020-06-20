Six Trump Staffers Test Positive For Coronavirus At Tulsa Rally

Six of President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign staffers working on his rally in Tulsa, Okla. have tested positive for coronavirus, the campaign confirmed Saturday.

The news comes after Tulsa officials warned the campaign that the rally could pose a “super spreader” threat to the city thanks to the tens of thousands of attendees. Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum initially announced a curfew for the city during the rally, but walked it back after a call with Trump on Friday.

Trump is scheduled to hold the rally Saturday evening.

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement, according to CNN.

I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum! @gtbynum — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020