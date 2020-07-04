Farrakhan Accuses Fauci And Bill Gates Of Plotting To ‘Depopulate The Earth’ With Coronavirus Vaccine 

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan trended on Twitter on Saturday after he accused Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates of trying to “depopulate the Earth” through the development of vaccines aimed at ending the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at Nation of Islam headquarters in Chicago, Farrakhan urged African leaders and his followers to avoid accepting vaccines and medications developed by Western scientists.

“I say to my brothers and sisters in Africa, if they come up with a vaccine, be careful. Don’t let them vaccinate you with their history of treachery through vaccines, through medication,” Farrakhan said during the speech, which he gives annually on the Fourth of July.

“Do not take their medication,” the 87-year-old firebrand continued.

This year’s speech drew particular attention after Fox Soul, a division of 21st Century Fox, came under fire for planning to stream the event online. Farrakhan has a history of making anti-Semitic remarks.

Farrakhan proposed convening a team of virologists and epidemiologists to inspect whatever vaccines are developed to deal with the coronavirus.

He then pushed a popular but unfounded conspiracy theory that Fauci and Gates are working on a vaccine for the purposes of population control.

“They’re making money now, plotting to give seven billion, five-hundred million people a vaccination.

Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and Melinda — you want to depopulate the Earth. What the hell gave you that right? Who are you to sit down with your billion to talk about who can live, and who should die?” Farrakhan said.

“That’s why your world is coming to an end quickly, because you have sentenced billions to death, but God is now sentencing you to the death that you are sentencing to others,” he continued. (RELATED: Bill Gates Suggests He Talks To Fauci More Than Trump Does)

The Honorable Minister Farrakhan is spitting truth to power

Farrakhan’s remarks closely resemble those of anti-vaccination activists, as well as some conservatives who have leveled unfounded allegations about Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

One popular conspiracy theory is that Fauci is prolonging the duration of the coronavirus pandemic by proposing a series of economic lockdowns and social distancing policies until a vaccine is developed.

Fauci testified to Congress on June 23 that he is hopeful that a vaccine will be developed by the end of the year.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientists at Baylor University, commented on Farrakhan’s diatribe, noting that anti-vaccine demonstrations are being held in Texas on Saturday.

Hotez, who is working on a vaccine for coronavirus, has for years battled anti-vaccination activists who claim that vaccines are linked to autism in children.

