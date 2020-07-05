Police Officer Shoots At A Man During Altercation Over BBQ At An Oklahoma Walmart

A police officer opened fire on an alleged robber at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

According to a Sunday report from TMZ, an unnamed off-duty Langston University police officer attempted to stop a man allegedly stealing BBQ from a Walmart in Del City, Oklahoma.

In a video from the event, the officer appears to be trying to get the man out of his car when all hell broke loose. The dude started backing up, and the officer fired his weapon nine times. The unnamed suspect was taken to the hospital and is alive. It's not known how many times he was hit.

Watch the insane carnage unfold below.

That's without a doubt one of the craziest videos I've ever seen, and it was all over allegedly stolen BBQ! He fired nine times during the altercation!

The fact the suspect survived getting shot at that many times at close range is simply mind-boggling.

I don’t want to play Monday morning quarterback here on this cop, but was this really worth it? Was it really worth trying to drag a guy out of his car over some allegedly stolen BBQ?

The cop had the guy’s license plate. They could have just gone to his house after the fact. Instead, it ended with nine shots being fired and a man in the hospital.

Next time, maybe wait for backup or just dispatch units to the house. Firing off nine rounds in a Walmart parking lot is a recipe for disaster, and I find it hard to believe it’s worth doing over some allegedly stolen BBQ.