Dad Killed In Bronx While Holding Daughter’s Hand In Broad Daylight

A man was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday as he held the hand of his six-year-old daughter while they crossed the street, surveillance footage shows.

The graphic video shows a man at the intersection of Sheridan Ave. and East 170th Street around 6 p.m. with his daughter at his side. The video was originally posted by New York Police Department chief of detectives Rodney Harrison, and the victim was Anthony Robinson, 29, according to the New York Post.

WARNING, GRAPHIC:

On Sunday, July 5th, police officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street. pic.twitter.com/kiEmmJfuEW — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

As he crosses the street, a black sedan slowly pulls up to Robinson’s left, prompting him to pause and look at the sedan, the video shows. The car rolls across the street at about the same pace as Robinson and his daughter.

When Robinson and his daughter reach the other side of the street, he turns away from the sedan and says something to his daughter, the video shows.

At that moment, the shooter sticks a gun out of the passenger window and fires at Robinson, hitting him in the chest, according to the New York Post. He was hit multiple times, according to Harrison.

Robinson falls to the pavement, as his daughter and a bystander run off to the right, appearing to be physically unharmed, the video shows.

Robinson was taken by ambulance to the BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: 6 Children Shot And Killed Over Fourth Of July Weekend)

His murder was one of eight in New York City over the Fourth of July weekend. His shooting was one of 49, the New York Post reported.

Nobody related to Robinson’s killing has been arrested, the New York Post reported, and authorities are asking anybody with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.