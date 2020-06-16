Suspect Arrested After Video Showed A 92-Year-Old Woman Get Pushed Into A Fire Hydrant

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has arrested a suspect for allegedly pushing a 92-year-old woman into a fire hydrant Friday.

The video appeared to show a man in a purple shirt walking the opposite direction towards an elderly woman on the sidewalk and shoving her to the ground as she walks past. The suspect kept walking while looking back at the woman, who lay on the sidewalk after hitting her head on a fire hydrant.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison posted the video Tuesday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Video Surfaces Of Him Beating Up Elderly Nursing Home Patient)

“On June 12 at 3rd Avenue between 15th and 16th Street, this individual pushed a 92-year-old woman to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant,” Harrison said in a tweet.

On June 12 at 3rd Avenue between 15th and 16th Street, this individual pushed a 92-year-old woman to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant. pic.twitter.com/Nr2GaTiqm6 — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

“The @NYPDnews is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person responsible for this assault,” Harrison added. “Anyone with information in regard to his identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips.”

Harrison said on Twitter early Tuesday afternoon that the suspect was apprehended.

Controversy erupted earlier this month after a viral video appeared to show Buffalo police officers pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground as he approached them during a protest. The man was shown laying on the sidewalk while bleeding before the video cut off.

Two officers were charged with assault after the video emerged. The elderly man’s lawyer said Thursday that his client suffered a brain injury because of the fall, NBC News reported.