Media

Ben Shapiro Steps Down As The Daily Wire’s Editor-In-Chief

Ben Shapiro speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon )

(Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon)

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
Font Size:

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro is stepping down as the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, The Blaze reported Monday.

Shapiro founded the site in 2015. The decision to step down comes as the company nears its five-year anniversary. Shapiro will remain a co-owner of The Daily Wire, according to The Blaze. John Bickley, a writer and editor who has been with the website since the beginning, will be taking over as editor-in-chief, The Blaze reported, citing the Wire’s co-CEO Jeremy Boreing.

The political commentator will be stepping into a new role as editor emeritus and will not be responsible for the website’s editorial direction. (RELATED: You, Too, Can Meet Ben Shapiro, But It’ll Cost You)

Ben Shapiro at the 'Ben Shapiro Town Hall' panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon)

Ben Shapiro at the ‘Ben Shapiro Town Hall’ panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon)

“John Bickley isn’t just a tremendous editor and writer, he’s a principled conservative and an honest human being,” Shapiro said in a statement to The Blaze. “I can’t think of anyone better to take over as EIC, and I look forward to seeing the new, exciting editorial direction of the site.”

Bickley has been performing many of the editor-in-chief duties over the past two years and this move formalizes his role, according to Boreing.

The Wire’s new editor-in-chief has used the pseudonym “James Barrett” during his time at the website, according to The Blaze.