‘Serious Effort To Compete In The Woke Olympics’: John Kennedy Criticizes BREATHE Act, Calls Squad Members ‘Marxists’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy called a bill proposed by the so-called “Squad” members “serious effort to compete in the Woke Olympics.”

The BREATHE Act, unveiled Wednesday by Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, would close prisons and immigration detention centers, end gang databases, allow incarcerated convicts and illegal immigrants to vote, and eliminate life sentences, among other measures, Fox News reported.

Kennedy appeared on Wednesday night’s “The Story” to react to the proposed bill.

“I have looked at the congresswomen’s bill,” he told guest-host Trace Gallagher. “It is clearly a serious effort to compete in the woke Olympics. I would give it a 9.7. As an American who feels gratitude, not hatred for my country though, the only way I know how to improve their bill is with a shredder.”

WATCH:

Kennedy and Gallagher discussed the spike in crime coinciding with the protests and lack of police proactiveness.

“Look, there are people in every society, I don’t know why, but there are people in every society who aren’t mixed up. They’re not confused. They are not sick. It’s not a question of whether their mama or daddy loved him enough, they’re just a bad,” he said. “I don’t know why, if I make it to heaven I’m gonna ask. But a civilization in order to be civilized has to have a set of rules and someone to enforce them and we are seeing what happens across America mainly in our urban areas now, when we don’t enforce our law and we don’t have police to enforce those laws.”

The Lousiana senator expressed his belief that no senators are “taking it very seriously,” although the congresswomen “have the right to say what they want.”

“I believe in free enterprise,” he said. “They’re Marxists. I believe in equal opportunity. They believe in government-guaranteed equal outcome. They don’t believe in the Second Amendment. I believe that love is the answer but I also want a handgun just in case. They hate cops just because they are cops. I don’t. They think most Americans are racist. I don’t, I’m proud of the fact that we passed 20 civil rights bills and amendments. It’s a fundamental disagreement and I don’t think their bill will go very far.” (RELATED: lhan Omar Calls For The ‘Dismantling’ Of US Economy, Political System)

“Well, she’s a Marxist,” Kennedy said after Gallagher played a clip of Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar discussing the bill. “That’s her right to be, but she’s clearly a Marxist. The Cuban national anthem should be playing in the background.”

“If she was in Hong Kong right now and talked this kind of nonsense they’d put her in a straitjacket or a jail cell,” he said.