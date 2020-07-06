Violent Crime Explodes Across American Cities During Nationwide Protests

Violence has spiked in cities nationwide following weeks-long anti-police protests over the death of George Floyd, according to government statistics and media reports.

Both New York City and Minneapolis have had over 100 shootings since Floyd’s May 25 death. In Los Angeles, the homicide rate rose 250% in just one week, and homicides in Atlanta have doubled since this time last year. Seattle’s “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) led to a 525% increase in crime, including the death of two teenagers.

As crime rates rose, activists have called to abolish the police, an idea that’s gained traction among liberals. Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon, singer John Legend and women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe have all supported dismantling the police, and protesters have touted the idea during demonstrations.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to dismantle their police department, and a school board in Oakland, California, voted to ban the police from its schools.

Police departments have warned that getting rid of the police could have dire consequences. Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York Vice President and police veteran Vincent Vallelong told the Daily Caller that he doesn’t “see there being any winners” if the police were abolished, and that “the losers will probably be the future generations of kids and their kids.”

Vice president emeritus of the International Union of Police Associations and LAPD veteran Dennis Slocumb said that “if you don’t want the police to be in your neighborhood, then you better get used to the crooks being there.” Former presidential candidate and self-described Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders has also said he was against abolishing the police.

While the debate continues, many of the same cities who are calling to defund the police are seeing an unprecedented spike in crime. Here are some of America’s major cities that have been rocked by violence.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

The city where George Floyd died saw weeks of protests and riots.

Since Floyd died May 25, more than 100 people have been shot in Minneapolis, an increase in violent crime that Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called a “public health crisis” according to the Southwest Journal.

So many businesses have been damaged in Minneapolis – over 100 were vandalized in one night alone – that fundraisers have been set up to help rebuild. Rioters burned buildings to the ground across the city, including the third precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department, which was set on fire three days after Floyd died. (RELATED: 15 People Died In The Protests And Riots Following George Floyd’s Death. Here’s Who They Are)

Atlanta, Georgia

Between May 31 and June 27, while the protests and riots continued, shootings and homicides rose. There was a 49% increase in the number of shootings and more than double the amount of homicides compared to the same time last year, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

Meanwhile, rioters broke windows and set fire to police cars, spray-painted the CNN headquarters, and destroyed the College Football Hall of Fame.

The protests ramped up after Rayshard Brooks was shot June 12 at a Wendy’s by police after an altercation with an officer.

The Wendy’s where Brooks was shot was burned to the ground by rioters the day after the shooting occurred. Peaceful protests continued alongside violent ones, leading up to the death of an 8-year-old girl on Independence Day.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms told protesters Sunday that it’s time to “clear out” of the area where Brooks was shot.

“At a point where an 8-year-old baby is killed, the discussions have ended,” she said.

New York City

After coronavirus ravaged the city, New Yorkers took to the streets to riot and violent crime spiked across New York City.

The number of shootings doubled in the first 3 weeks of June compared to that same time last year with 125 shootings reported, according to the New York Times.

Murder, burglary and grand larceny auto crimes all rose in June compared to last year in New York City, CNN reported. Murder increased 25% from last year, and in a 28-day period between May and June, the murder rate was twice as high as it was during that same time in 2019, NYPD crime statistics show according to the report.

Rioters attacked police stations and looted stores. The destruction was so bad in just the first week of protests that President Donald Trump criticized Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response, saying that “New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum.”

Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers. New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Cuomo said in early June that “what happened in New York City was inexcusable.”

Washington, D.C.

Protests are still continuing in the nation’s capital after several weeks.

Riots escalated into violence in Washington, D.C. last month when people looted stores, set fire to the city, and spray-painted buildings. It is one of the many places that deployed the National Guard to help quell the protests.

Protesters set up a “Black House Autonomous Zone” at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott was assaulted trying to film the area and was rescued by police, and the protesters were seen screaming at police officers.

Los Angeles, California

Four people were shot in just one night in Los Angeles last month. The homicide rate rose 250% and the number of shooting victims rose by 56% in the first week of June, according to The Hill.

Los Angeles is another city that has been rocked by looting, vandalism and destruction during the riots. The city set a curfew and arrested those who violated it and also deployed the National Guard to try and control the chaos.

Videos showed business owners facing off with looters who descended on the city during the protests.

(2/3) EXCLUSIVE: A group of alleged looters square-off against business owners in Van Nuys as police converge onto the scene. The tense moments were captured live in front of our FOX 11 news camera. https://t.co/KEbNy7SnKw pic.twitter.com/ruAjXGSeev — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 2, 2020

Chicago, Illinois

Explosive audio leaked of Chicago aldermen and Mayor Lori Lightfoot talking about the destruction of the city after a week of rioting and violence.

Lightfoot called the city “fucking lawless” and said that “hundreds” of places were looted in just one day.

Alderman Susan Sadlowski Garza said “my ward is a shit show,” and Ald. Derrick Curtis said that he had been “crying all day.” Another said she had “over 10 videos of people shooting other people.”

Crime statistics showed that murder and violent crime rates shot up in Chicago over the past several weeks, WGN-TV reported.

Compared to June of last year, murders increased by 34% and shootings increased by 45%.

Seattle, Washington

Protesters in Seattle created CHAZ, a police-free area amid the ongoing demonstrations. However, the area saw a surge in violent crime. (RELATED: Seattle Police Start To Clear CHOP, Make 23 Arrests Following Mayor’s Executive Order To Disperse)

Because of CHAZ, the city saw a 525% increase in crime, Mayor Jenny Durkan said according to the New York Post.

The mayor put forward an emergency order to clear protesters out of the CHAZ earlier this month, in which she cited the “narcotics use and violent crime, including rape, robbery, assault, and increased gang activity” in the area.

Victims of the violence include two teenage boys, ages 16 and 19, who died in two separate shootings.