Legendary Country Singer Charlie Daniels Receives Military Honors During Memorial Service

Legendary country singer Charlie Daniels had one heck of a send off when he received military honors during a memorial service held in Tennessee.

The country music singer died on Monday after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83. Earlier this week, celebrities like Trace Adkins, Tracy Lawrence and others joined with family and friends to honor the Country Music Hall of Fame singer, per Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

The ceremony kicked off with a flyover of Army Blackhawk helicopters and later his family, wife Hazel and son, Charlie Daniels Jr. were presented American flags by Tennessee’s adjutant general, Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes and Middle Tennessee State University president. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

According to the report:

The singer, guitarist and fiddler was also an honorary brigadier general in the Tennessee State Guard and founded the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University, officials for the school said.

During the memorial service, fellow country singer Adkins talked about his long time pal Daniels, calling him a “great” man.

“I’ve known a lot of good men in my life, I still know a lot of good men but when you talk about great men the list is short,” the 58-year-old singer tweeted.

RIP @CharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/WQR1nMLtJz — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) July 9, 2020

As previously reported, Charlie, who’s best known for his hit “Devil Went Down To Georgia,” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016, he earned nine gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums during his career. His religious recordings also earned him several dove awards.