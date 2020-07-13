Nike chief executive John Donahoe denounced the “senseless tragedy” of racial bigotry in a statement released June 5 and said that Americans needed to educate themselves on “systemic racism.” One year prior, Nike announced that it was recalling a pair of shoes with the Betsy Ross flag after football player and corporate partner Colin Kaepernick deemed the flag racist.
Inside The Cynical Calculations Companies Use To Generate Their Political Positions
(Frederick M. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
Varun Hukeri Reporter
