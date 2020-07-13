Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Inside The Cynical Calculations Companies Use To Generate Their Political Positions

PASADENA, CA - JULY 23: Michael Eisner (L), chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, talks with Mel Woods (R), president and CEO of the Haim Saban, in front of a projection, showing logos of the new acquisitions, during announcement of 100 percent purchase of Fox Family Worldwide and Haim Saban July 23, 2001 in Pasadena, CA. Fox Family and its subsidiaries will be renamed ABC Family. (FREDERICK M. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Varun Hukeri Reporter
Nike chief executive John Donahoe denounced the “senseless tragedy” of racial bigotry in a statement released June 5 and said that Americans needed to educate themselves on “systemic racism.” One year prior, Nike announced that it was recalling a pair of shoes with the Betsy Ross flag after football player and corporate partner Colin Kaepernick deemed the flag racist.