Protesters Clash At Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower

Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter protesters clashed at the Fifth Avenue mural in front of Trump Tower on Saturday, video and photos showed.

The All Lives Matter group arrived as a counter protest of Black Lives Matter, carrying “thin blue line” flags in support of law enforcement, the New York Post reported. A Black Lives Matter protester stole a flagpole from All Lives Matter demonstrators, almost starting a fight, the Post reported.

“You feel big and proud over that?” someone asked the protester who stole the flagpole, the Post reported. They replied, “yes.”

BLM protesters and MAGA fans face-off outside Trump Tower in NYC https://t.co/Paeh096Yp8 — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) July 13, 2020

The mural depicts the words “Black Lives Matter” in big yellow letters. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint it Thursday, the Post reported.

A woman wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and an “All Lives Matter” t-shirt gave Black Lives Matter protesters the middle finger with both fists while saying “fuck you,” the Post reported. She knelt and lifted a fist to the sky to have her photo taken, an action associated with Black Lives Matter protests, photos and videos of the incident show.

A man filming and talking about George Floyd’s death was interrupted by a group who got in his shot and gave disrespectful gestures, the Post reported. He yelled “fuck you” at the group and stopped filming.

George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest, video shows. (RELATED: Man Drives Through Black Lives Matter March After Protesters Slash His Tires)

All Lives Matter protesters also tried to cut off Black Lives Matter demonstrators chants by yelling “Commie scum” and “USA,” video showed.

Members of the Proud Boys, an organization that describes itself as an anti-racist club of “Western chauvinists,” also showed up with All Lives Matter protesters, the Daily Mail reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.