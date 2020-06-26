Protests Persist One Month After George Floyd’s Death

Protests continued Thursday in Washington, D.C., one month after the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody.

Throughout the country, protests and riots have broken out leading to the destruction of buildings, statues and other landmarks. Floyd died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, video of his arrest showed.

Protesters chanted “no justice, no peace” through the city on their way to Black Lives Matter Plaza. Once they arrived at the plaza, they held a five-minute moment of silence to honor the lives of people who died in police custody. (RELATED: Protests Widely Peaceful In Black Lives Matter Plaza, Limited Police Presence)

A police barrier and line of officers remained outside St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The protest remained peaceful throughout the city. Protesters stopped at the Whole Foods on 6th Street NE and H Street NE and said the chain was responsible for calling the police to report black men and homeless people.

The march came to a halt at Democratic D.C. City Councilman Charles Allen’s house.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.