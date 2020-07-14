Andrew Yang Suggests The NYT ‘Make Some Real Changes’ After Bari Weiss Resignation Letter

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang called out The New York Times after its former writer and editor Bari Weiss published a scathing resignation letter on Tuesday.

Weiss posted her resignation letter, which criticizes the NYT over “unlawful discrimination, hostile work environment, and constructive discharge” to her website Tuesday. Her letter details Weiss’s experience of “constant bullying by colleagues” and the way she felt “self-censorship” has resulted in “intellectual curiosity” and “risk-taking” being a liability at The Gray Lady.

“If someone like @bariweiss feels like she can’t do her best work at the @nytimes they should make some real changes over there,” Yang tweeted after the resignation letter came out. (RELATED: ‘Intellectual Curiosity … Is Now A Liability’: Bari Weiss Writes Scathing Resignation Letter From The NYT Amid Its Woke ‘Civil War’)

If someone like @bariweiss feels like she can’t do her best work at the @nytimes they should make some real changes over there. — Andrew Yang???????????? (@AndrewYang) July 14, 2020

Weiss’s resignation follows a “civil war” amid employees at the NYT that spilled into the public eye in June over an op-ed by Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. Cotton’s op-ed called for the U.S. military to be potentially deployed in an effort to “restore order” amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd. Weiss described the battle as being between “(mostly young) wokes” and “(mostly 40+) liberals.”

“As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space,” Weiss explained in her resignation letter to publisher A.G. Sulzberger.

“Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions… What rules that remain at The Times are applied with extreme selectivity.”