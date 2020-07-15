Tech

Hackers Compromise Joe Biden, Barack Obama’s Twitter Accounts, Promote Bitcoin Scam

Democratic presidential candidate, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa State Educators Association (ISEA) forum at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel on Jan. 18, 2020 in West Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Andrew Kerr Investigative Reporter
The Twitter accounts for former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama were compromised Wednesday afternoon by hackers pushing a bitcoin scheme amid a wide-scale attack on the social media platform.

“I am giving back to the community,” a now-deleted tweet posted on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s account read. “All bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled! If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000.”

Tweet posted to Joe Biden's accountr Wednesday afternoon. Bitcoin address redacted. (Twitter / Screenshot)

A nearly identical tweet was posted to Obama’s personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

Similar tweets were posted to the accounts of Biden’s former rival, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Uber and other major figures. (RELATED: Twitter Flagged Trump Multiple Times Over A Month)

The bitcoin address linked in the tweets has racked up at least $100,000, according to NBC News, citing a public register of bitcoin transactions.

Twitter spokeswoman Aly Pavela told NBC News it was aware of the issue and was currently looking into the issue.

