Attention History Buffs: This History Hit TV Streaming Service Is Half-Off

No matter which way you look at it, the world is a pretty fantastic place. But it wasn’t built overnight. Our history is rich with incredible stories that shaped who we are today and who we’re destined to become. And while it’s easy to get lost in the happenings of today, it’s important to remember eras that came before us and keep their stories alive.

Whether you’re a bonafide history buff or are just trying to expand your knowledge on the world, History Hit TV Streaming Service is an incredible resource at your fingertips. Jam-packed with documentaries, podcasts, interviews, and films, this streaming service opens up your eyes to classic moments in time that you may not have even known about before.

The history of our world is rich, to say the least, and that’s why HIstory Hit TV touches on so many different points on our world’s timeline. Whether you want to learn how the Ancient Romans prepared their dinner, or what life was really like for Jane Austin during the Age of Revolution, you can bet History Hit TV will tell you all about it. It even touches on the more recent Information Age, exploring the history of computing, video games, and the story behind International Women’s Day.

Featured on Forbes and more, History Hit TV is continuing to give people all over the world access to some of humanity’s most important stories. Compatible with your desktop, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Android, or Apple app, HIstory Hit TV is incredibly accessible and easy to navigate, no matter what device you’re using it from.

Still not sure History Hit TV has anything you’ll want to listen to or watch? Check out what actual users are saying about the streaming service online!

“I’m a huge history buff I have so many history apps and this one is basically like the rest of them but I found a couple movies here that I didn’t find in others.” – Super Dad

“I could listen f.o.r.e.v.e.r..great content, great narrator” – Grannie Cats

“Has an assortment of documentaries that I didn’t expect.” – Teresa W.

Ready to discover something new on History Hit TV? Snag a two-year subscription to the one-of-a-kind streaming service now for just $49.99 — that’s half-off its normal rate!

Prices subject to change.