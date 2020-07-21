Report: Video Shows Confrontation Between Man Who Took Bus Full Of People Hostage And Armored Tanks In Ukraine

A video shows a Ukrainian man who took 20 people hostage on a bus Tuesday confronting a tank, Reuters reports.

A man who said he was armed with weapons and explosives seized a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk and took a number of people on board hostage, police said https://t.co/ORqbpDl9KT pic.twitter.com/hMHf4TKSrU — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2020



Maksym Kryvosh, 44, took control of a bus in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk with 10 to 20 hostages on board, per Reuters.

“In the morning, at 9:25, a citizen informed that he had seized a bus with hostages,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Facebook. “Shots were heard, the bus was damaged.” (RELATED: REPORT: Alexandria Woman Shot At Police, Barricaded Herself In Her Apartment)

Kryvosh reportedly said on social media that he demanded Ukrainian officials publish statements saying that they are terrorists and threatened to detonate a bomb at a crowded place. Deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said that the Russian-born Kryvosh has spent 10 years in prison for other crimes, according to Reuters.



“We talked to relatives, wife and friends. We will use all methods to resolve the issue peacefully,” Arsen Avakov, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said in a police statement. “We hope that we will resolve this situation in the near future.”

A statement from Kryvosh said that he was armed with explosives and weapons, per Reuters. Video shows that Ukrainian officials have dispatched tanks to confront Kryvosh.