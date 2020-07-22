POLL: Only 36.7% Of People Would Wear A Mask For The Guarantee Of Football Happening

The majority of people wouldn’t wear a mask to save the football season.

As we continue to wage war during the coronavirus pandemic, nobody has any idea what will happen in the fall, and fans have repeatedly been encouraged to wear masks.

I asked people in a Twitter poll if they’d wear a mask for the guarantee of the season happening, and the results weren’t great.

Of the 2,319 voters, 63.3% of people voted no on wearing a mask and 36.7% voted yes.

Would you wear a mask for the GUARANTEE of football happening? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 22, 2020

I just don’t understand this mentality at all. I don’t understand people who have made this a political debate, and there are obviously morons on both sides.

However, the answer to this question should be incredibly simple. If there’s any chance wearing a mask guarantees football happens, then I’ll do it with a smile.

In the poll, I stated that it was a guarantee. The season would 100% happen if people put on masks. Yet, not even close to 50% of people voted yes.

What the hell is going on? Do people not want to save the soul of America? Do people not want college football in the fall?

It makes no sense to me at all.

