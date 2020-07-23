Guy Hits Insane Pong Shot In Awesome Viral Video

One guy managed to pull off an absolutely insane pong shot in a video making the rounds online.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of a guy sliding down a dock into a lake when he turned and fired a pong shot at a cup sitting on a table.

Somehow, the dude just drilled the shot. Watch the insane video below.

How many times do we think they had to attempt this shot before the ball went into the cup? A dozen times? More?

I hope not many because that just makes this shot that much more legendary. I honestly have no idea how the hell this dude pulled off that shot.

I don't think I could do that if I was given 100 chances. You have to perfectly time the whole thing from start to finish.

Not only do you have to time the pong shot as you’re falling away, but you have to accurately judge the distance as you slide into the lake.

Good luck ever replicating that, folks!

Major props to this dude for giving us one of the best pong shots that we’ve ever seen!