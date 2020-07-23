Michael Moore: ‘Do Not Underestimate The Evil Genius That Is Donald J. Trump’

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said Democrats should “not underestimate the evil genius” of President Donald Trump when it comes to winning elections.

Moore reminded MSNBC host Joy Reid about other examples of come-from-behind wins when all seemed lost while speaking on a Thursday night “The Reidout” panel segment about the upcoming election.

“I want to caution everyone, do not underestimate the evil genius that is Donald J. Trump,” Moore said. “There are many examples throughout history, whether it’s Henry V facing the French on St. Crispin’s Day. They outnumbered him four to one and he was supposed to lose and he didn’t. Or jump ahead to the 1995 NBA playoffs. The Knicks are ahead with 15 seconds left, way ahead of the Indiana Pacers, and Reggie Miller scores eight points in nine seconds. With 15 seconds left.”

WATCH:

Reid played a 2016 clip of Moore famously predicting a Trump victory in 2016 on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“I have to say, I mean, I’m sorry to have to kind of be the buzzkill here so early on, but I think Trump is going to win,” Maher said then to audience and panel disbelief. “Let me tell you. It’s going to be the Brexit strategy, the middle of England is Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.”

“Okay, Michael. You were right. I was wrong,” Reid told Moore. “I fully admit that I was wrong and you were right.”

The MSNBC host cited current polling along with her belief that Biden may not scare voters “the way that Hillary did” before asking Moore if he was making a similar prediction. (RELATED: ‘Very Similar To 2016’: Democratic Political Analyst Jason Nichols Says Election Will Be ‘Razor-Thin’)

“No, I don’t,” Moore responded. “No, he should lose. I’m just saying we’ve been fooled by polls before. These are national polls. You just cited three state polls and there’s a lot of time still between now and November. Listen, Trump has got a number of tricks up his sleeve to suppress the vote, to try and postpone the election, blaming the coronavirus, to any of the number of things where he will try to weasel his way out of this.”