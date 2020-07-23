Midwestern GOP Governors Announce Mask Mandates

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine both issued statewide mask mandates Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus throughout their states.

The mandates from Holcomb and DeWine, both Republicans, were announced on Twitter Wednesday, require people to wear masks during most public activities.

The Indiana mandate will go into effect Monday, and will apply to everybody over eight years old. Face coverings will be required when out in public, with an exception for those engaging in “strenuous physical activity,” according to Holcomb’s announcement.

“The state will approach enforcement of the face covering requirement with an emphasis on education. A penalty can be levied under the authority of state law. Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines,” Holcomb tweeted.

Today, I announced I’ll sign an executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in most public settings, beginning Monday. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) July 22, 2020



DeWine’s announcement is set to take effect Thursday. His order in Ohio mirrors that in Indiana, requiring masks when inside public spaces, outside in crowded areas and when riding public transportation, according to his statement.

“Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like,” DeWine tweeted.

This order only requires those who are 10 years old or older to wear a mask. In addition, the following do not need to wear a mask: pic.twitter.com/xv9CX8itYi — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020



In Indiana, the number of coronavirus cases is approaching 60,000 as the state has reported daily records in recent days. Ohio also reported daily highs recently, and has had over 1,000 positive tests every day since July 7, according to Johns Hopkins University’s pandemic tracker.

The mandates in Indiana and Ohio follow similar requirements in states around the country. Both Democratic and Republican governors have recently mandated masks in an effort to get the climbing case count under control. (RELATED: Goldman Sachs Study Finds National Mask Mandate Would Spare Economy 5% GDP Loss)

Republican governors in Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and more issued mandates last week. The announcements in Indiana and Ohio mean that 31 states plus the District of Columbia now have mandates in effect, according to an Axios tally.

Some Republicans, however, have been refused to follow suit. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday barring cities in Georgia from enforcing municipal mask mandates, and President Donald Trump has said repeatedly that he does not support a national mask mandate, despite recent comments encouraging Americans to wear masks as much as possible.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.