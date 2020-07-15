Alabama Becomes Latest State To Enact Mandatory Mask Order

Alabama became the latest state to issue an order requiring residents to wear a mask in public.

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday, saying she did so with the support of the medical and business communities. The order will remain in place through the end of the month.

“Today, with the support of Dr. Harris, the medical community & many in the business community, I’m announcing a statewide mask order effective Thursday, July 16 to be in place until the end of the month,” Ivey said on Twitter.

— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 15, 2020

Republican Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth criticized Ivey’s order in a statement Wednesday, while still saying he recommended residents wear masks to protect themselves and others. (RELATED: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Mandates Wearing Masks Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases)

“Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are among the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, and I have tried to set a public example in those regards,” Ainsworth said. “Issuing a statewide face mask mandate, however, is an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.”

— Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) July 15, 2020

More than 20 states and Washington D.C. now require residents to wear masks in public as coronavirus cases across the country have continued to climb. Some sheriffs and law enforcement officials have vowed not to enforce mask mandates, arguing that they violate individual liberty.